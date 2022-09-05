SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue this week keeping our temperatures near or slightly below average throughout the week.

Scattered Labor Day storms: Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing this morning across the northern ArkLaTex. An area of low pressure and trailing stationary front will bring an increasing chance of storms as temperatures begin to rise. Warm and humid air will build across the ArkLaTex this afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms between noon and sunset.

While a few storms did bring damaging wind gusts late Sunday, as of now, no severe weather is expected in the ArkLaTex today. That said, any thunderstorms are capable of damaging wind and frequent lightning. If you are enjoying our area lakes and rivers this Labor Day, you can receive nearby lightning and thunderstorm alerts from our weather app.

We won’t feel a big change in temperatures today. It will feel great early in the morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. The mix of sun and clouds thorugh the morning will warm our high temperatures to near 90 degrees today. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Scattered storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday: The weather pattern will keep sending us a chance of thunderstorms each day through Wednesday. The lingering front will finally push through the region late Wednesday. Dry air will bring a slightly lower chance of rain Thursday and Friday, as humidity will drop a notch.

Rainfall accumulations this week will average .5 inches to 1.5 inches. While flash flooding isn’t expected to be an issue, a rogue storm might be capable of dropping heavier amounts so very localized flash flooding can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will stay below average late this week and into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Typical highs in early September are 90-92 degrees.