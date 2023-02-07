SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex will be on the warm side of an approaching cold front today. This front will bring a slight chance of rain today before the chance of scattered storms increases tonight, with widespread rain arriving tomorrow. An isolated severe storm or two will be possible Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Breezy and warm Tuesday: It will be a cool early morning with temperatures in the 50s. We will likely see patchy fog around sunrise, but it doesn’t appear the fog will be as thick as it was yesterday morning. Good news if you love Spring weather, as temperatures won’t change today as highs are again headed for the upper 60s and 70s (about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date). It will be breezy with a southeast wind of 15 miles per hour occasionally gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Spotty showers today, severe storms possible tomorrow: The cold front will stay west of us, near the Dallas/Ft. Worth area today. The warm and humid air will result in a few rain showers developing today closer to the front in east Texas, as well as Oklahoma.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase tonight and tomorrow as the cold front moves in. The threat of severe weather tonight is low, but by Wednesday afternoon enough warm air will be in place for a few strong storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat in all areas. The risk of severe weather will be highest south and east of Shreveport. A level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook is in the forecast for these areas, and this is where a brief tornado will be possible from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Futurecast has lowered the expected rainfall accumulations, but I still think many of us are in line to receive about an inch of rain, with isolated amounts between 2 to 3 inches north of I-30 into areas near Red River, McCurtain, Sevier, and Howard counties. This will keep area lakes and rivers near or above flood stage. https://www.ktalnews.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

Cool and comfortable late this week and into the weekend: The cold air will not arrive until late in the week, as Thursday will be a dry, breezy, and mild day with highs in the 60s. Highs will dip into the 50s Friday and Saturday, but the weekend looks great. Expect a dry weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday, and in the low 60s Sunday.

A chance of scattered showers and storms will return with another cold front next Monday and Tuesday.