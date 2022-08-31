SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather pattern will dry out somewhat today, but there will be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The chance of rain will increase as we move into Labor Day weekend.

Morning fog then hot and humid today: Our weather issue this morning will be patchy to dense fog developing through 8 a.m. Visibility is expected to drop to less than 1 mile in many areas for the morning commute.

With a slight drying trend today we will eventually see the sun pop out in all areas which will drive our high temperatures into the low 90s. The high humidity will bring a heat index over 100 degrees in most locations so use caution if you are exerting yourself outside today. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

While the chance for rain is lower today, we can’t rule out some spotty shower and storm activity this afternoon. These pockets of rain will likely only last a few minutes, so there should be little impact on any outdoor plans you may have today. Storms will not be severe, but lightning and brief heavy rainfall make accompany any storms this afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

The chance for rain will increase through Labor Day weekend: An area of low pressure will slide across the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. This will bring a slightly higher chance of rain and thunderstorms each day.

The potential for rainfall will increase over the weekend as tropical air moves in from the Gulf Of Mexico. This tropical surge will bring widespread showers and storms each day. While there may be some rain in the mornings over the weekend, the rain will be more widespread and intense during the afternoons and evenings. At this point, the threat of severe weather looks low.

Coming off a week in which we had 5 to 8 inches of rain, the rain for the next 7 days does not look to be as heavy. The Weather Prediction Center is calling for accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over the next week. This may be underdone, it’s possible some areas will wind up with 2 to 4 inches of rain or more.

The increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms will lower our daily high temperatures into the 80s for much of the next week.