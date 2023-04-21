SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front brought heavy rain late Thursday and overnight, and more thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning. We will finally clear out late this afternoon with pleasant weather returning tomorrow. On and off rain chances will return Sunday into next week.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Storms to return by mid to late morning Friday: The cold front responsible for the widespread thunderstorms has stalled between I-20 and I-30 near the Arkansas state line. At some point during the morning, storms are likely to redevelop near I-30 and slowly push south through the late morning and early afternoon into Louisiana and Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma will likely see dry weather throughout the afternoon.

Severe weather risk through Friday afternoon

The severe weather threat today is dependent on temperatures warming into the 70s. With a few of the ingredients for severe storms present, we can’t rule out a storm or two that could bring large hail or high wind, especially in our Toledo Bend counties and parishes south of I-20. A ‘marginal risk’ for severe thunderstorms is forecast for much of east Texas and Louisiana. The threat of severe weather will likely end by the mid to late afternoon, with skies slowly clearing tonight. The heaviest rain will likely fall near Many, Natchitoches, and Coushatta where we could receive another 1 to 2 inches of rain bringing localized roadway flooding.

Potential rainfall through Friday evening

Friday expected high temperatures

Temperatures will be pleasant today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Wind will turn to the west and northwest this afternoon, with gusts to 20 miles per hour making for a breezy day before the wind relaxes tonight.

Friday night expected low temperatures

Chilly Friday night, gorgeous Saturday weather: Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s tonight. While Saturday will start with a chill, it will turn into a beautiful day under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

Rain showers return Sunday, with scattered storms next week: A stalled front to the west of the ArkLaTex in Texas will bring a slight chance of rain showers Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool into the 60s Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will return next Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure passes north of the ArkLaTex dragging another front across the region. The severe weather threat looks low, but we could see another inch or two of rain over the next 7 days.