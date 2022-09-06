SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve been enjoying the warm weather with a chance of daily thunderstorms we will continue in this pattern for another 48 hours. Drier air will return Thursday and Friday, but a few storms may pass through the region again over the weekend.

Warm with a chance of storms today: An area of low pressure remains close to the ArkLaTex today and this will be the weather factor that keeps the chance of scattered storms going. While we may have a few isolated showers and storms this morning in northeast Texas, we will have to wait for the warm air and humidity to build to trigger a better chance of storms this afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe but may bring lightning and an occasional strong wind gust. The coverage of the rain will not be too impressive, and scattered sunshine will warm our high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. This remains near or just a degree or two below average for the date. Wind will remain very light, out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms continue tomorrow: A weak frontal boundary will pass through the ArkLaTex Wednesday so we may have a slightly higher chance for scattered storms tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. An increase in cloud cover bringing otherwise mostly cloudy skies will bring highs in the upper 80s.

Dry air will arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday bringing partly cloudy and dry weather to most areas Thursday and Friday.

Scattered weekend storms: A surge in Gulf air will arrive Saturday bringing scattered storms to begin the weekend. The weekend is not going to be a washout with drier air ending the rain in most areas Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations through Friday will average half an inch to 1-inch of rain across the ArkLaTex.

Potential rainfall through Friday evening