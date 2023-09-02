SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Did you feel the heat and humidity build on Saturday? That was the last thing we all wanted, but the surge in humidity will draw some much-needed rain into the ArkLaTex for the next 2 to 3 days.

Current Futurecast Loop

A few showers and isolated storms developed Saturday, but we didn’t get the stronger push of rain we are expecting in the upcoming days. Expect dry and mostly clear skies Saturday night into Sunday morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s Sunday morning.

Forecast lows Saturday night into Sunday morning

You should be in the clear throughout the morning, but an area of low pressure near the Texas/Louisiana border will help to draw scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex by the early afternoon. The scattered nature of the storms means a few areas will get missed, but there should be enough clouds around to keep highs in the low to mid-90s with a side serving of high humidity.

Expected highs temperatures Sunday

The rain should be confined to the afternoon hours, so dry weather is expected Labor Day morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will again increase by midday Monday. At this time no severe weather is expected Sunday or Monday, but if you’re enjoying the long weekend outside on the lakes, beware of lightning and gusty winds each afternoon. Rainfall accumulations between now and Monday night will be less than a half-inch in most areas, but if you luck into rain each day you may see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Forecast rainfall amounts thorugh Monday evening

Our regularly scheduled very hot and humid summer will return Wednesday through Friday with highs pushing 100 degrees as high pressure exerts its force on the region. This high will retreat by next weekend, bringing another chance for scattered storms by Saturday.