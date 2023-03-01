SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to a changing weather pattern today. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, and a more dangerous setup for severe weather will arrive Thursday.

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening

Severe weather threat #1 (today): There is a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for severe thunderstorms for the I-30 corridor today.

Clouds are rolling into the ArkLaTex this morning as humidity surges north from the Gulf Of Mexico with temperatures in the 60s. With the cooler air through the morning, we are not likely to see any severe storms develop prior to noon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The warm temperatures and humidity will serve as the fuel for storms this afternoon, and the trigger will be a stalled front near the I-30 corridor. Large hail to golf ball or egg sized will be the primary threat, along with the potential for a damaging wind gust. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out, but this is a lower threat than wind and hail today. Confidence is higher in today’s storms impacting the I-30 corridor, but a severe storm can’t be ruled out as far south as I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Know your severe weather categories

Severe weather threat #2 (tomorrow): Thursday appears to be the real deal as we have a rare level 4 ‘Moderate Risk’ outlook. A cold front will move into an environment ripe with wind shear, humidity, and warm air needed for severe storms.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

The threats Thursday will be for large hail, up to golf ball in size, as well as damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour, and a few strong and long-track tornadoes (EF-2+).

Thursday’s severe weather threats

Thursday storm timing: An initial but less certain round of storms may develop between 2-4 p.m. These discrete thunderstorms that develop ahead of the main cold front will be capable of strong tornadoes and very large hail.

The second and more likely round of severe weather will occur with the cold front arriving around sunset. The storms that form a squall line along the cold front will be capable of wide areas of wind damage as well as embedded tornadoes and large hail. These storms will be most likely between 5 and 10 p.m.

You can make plans today for your safety in the upcoming days. Review your severe weather safety plan and know where to go if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location. Make sure your shelter is a sturdily built home or building. If you live in a mobile home make plans to not shelter in a mobile home. Consider riding out the storms at a friend, neighbor, or relative’s home, a hotel, or a community shelter that opens during severe weather.

Rainfall accumulations should be less than an inch in most areas over the next 48 hours, but a corridor of 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. This is where road flooding will be possible today and tomorrow.

Rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

Drier weather returns by sunrise Friday, with a chilly and blustery day to end the week with highs in the 50s and low 60s. It will be sunny and warmer for the weekend with highs near perfection, in the low to mid-70s.