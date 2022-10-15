SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend began with sunshine, a south breeze, and very warm and humid conditions. The heat and humidity are being drawn in ahead of a cold front that will move into the ArkLaTex early Sunday morning. The coolest temperatures since March will be felt during the upcoming week.

Pinpoint Doppler

Storms increase Sunday night: There is potential for a few storms to develop between 5 p.m. and midnight across the northern ArkLaTex. Any storms that are able to get going in the late afternoon or evening will tap into the warm air and become capable of a damaging wind gust or large hail.

Severe weather risk Saturday evening through sunrise Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ and ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook outlined for the northern ArkLaTex through sunrise Sunday. As temperatures cool after sunset into the 60s overnight it will be less likely for storms to become severe, but an isolated strong storm capable of the above hazards could develop overnight as well.

Scattered showers to continue Sunday: The thunderstorms will gradually lose their punch overnight, and the cold front will act as a plow pushing the remainder of the rain south into the rest of our counties and parishes during the day Sunday.

Futurecast updated every hour

What once looked like a promising day of needed rainfall is now looking less likely. The morning rainfall may completely fizzle out during the late day leaving us mostly cloudy. If we are able to warm up enough Sunday we may see some redevelopment during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the 70s and 80s, and severe weather is not expected.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The heaviest rain over the next 24 hours will be north of I-30 where the forecast models think we could see half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall. Accumulations across the remainder of the ArkLaTex will be meager, averaging a tenth to a quarter inch. Some areas may even get missed by the rainfall Sunday.

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Monday morning

Cooler weather takes over Monday: As skies gradually clear late Sunday into early Monday chilly air will funnel south into the region. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The coldest air will be felt Tuesday through Thursday morning. Highs under sunny skies midweek will be in the low to mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, overnight lows will be in the 30s in some areas Tuesday night and Wednesday night. If we see a freeze, it will be in the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Make plans to cover sensitive plants and vegetation in southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.

Dry weather is expected much of next week with a warming trend carrying highs back into the 70s Thursday and into the low 80s Friday and Saturday.