SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a few light rain showers moving through the ArkLaTex this morning. Rain will remain light through Friday, but we will see a better chance for downpours this weekend, and severe weather is possible with a cold front arriving early next week. A lot to cover in your weather forecast today.

This morning, a stationary front remains stalled a few miles north of the ArkLaTex. We are on the warm side of the front again, with early-day temperatures expected to be in the 60s and low 70s. The atmosphere is heavy with humidity, and combined with the nearby front, is triggering a few rain showers across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The rain will be hit and miss today, but the chance of rain will generally remain higher across the I-30 corridor. We can’t rule out a few showers elsewhere but areas like Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, Minden, Center, and Natchitoches will be mostly cloudy with a lower chance of showers.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High temperatures will again push 80 degrees across much of the region with muggy air and a light breeze out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour.

Thursday to bring a higher chance of rain: Any rain showers will remain lightly scattered through Thursday afternoon. The stationary front will begin to roll south tomorrow afternoon as a ‘cold front’ and this will bring a higher chance of rain and a few isolated storms to all areas Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Rainfall accumulations will be nearly half an inch across the northern ArkLaTex, with amounts tapering to just a few hundredths of an inch in all other areas. Temperatures will drop a few degrees Friday and into the weekend.

More rain arrives this weekend: Enjoy the dry weather Friday as a few more weather disturbances will bring a high chance of rain this weekend and early next week.

The weekend rain showers will increase during the day Saturday as an area of low pressure passes overhead. The rain may be steady at times late Saturday into early Sunday. We may be able to salvage some outdoor time Sunday as the rain should taper off during the daytime hours. No severe weather is expected over the weekend.

Severe weather risk late Monday into Tuesday (move slider to adjust outlook)

Severe thunderstorms are possible early next week: We had to know all this warm air and humidity would lead to thunderstorms at some point, which will be late Monday into next Tuesday. The most significant weather may be during the day Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has already included the ArkLaTex in their long-range severe weather outlook. The details and timing will come into better focus by the weekend, but make sure this information is tucked away in your mind, and check for updates over the next week.

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 2 to 4 inches over the next 7 days, with the heaviest rain falling in Oklahoma and Arkansas.