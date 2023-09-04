SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain has been underwhelming the past few days, but there will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Don’t worry if you have outdoor plans this Labor Day as we don’t foresee a washout scenario, but you may have to dodge a few raindrops for a short time today.

Current Futurecast Loop

An area of low pressure in central Texas will continue to churn humidity and the resulting rainfall north from the coastline today. We will be dry in most areas through the late morning before scattered storms develop during the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for rain will likely remain focused over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas and Arkansas. A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat of severe weather is low. Please be mindful of lightning if boating today. Rainfall accumulations will be about a tenth to a quarter inch. Burn bans remain in effect with elevated wildfire danger for all areas today.

Potential rainfall accumulations thorugh Tuesday night

Given the later arrival of rain in most areas it will be rather hot and humid as highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees due to increasing humidity. Wind will be light and out of the south and southeast at 10 miles per hour.

Labor Day expected high temperatures

The chance of rain will dry up in most areas on Tuesday, with only a 20 percent chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs will approach 100 degrees Tuesday through Friday as high pressure returns likely keeping the rain away for most of the week.

High pressure will retreat by the weekend letting another weak front pass through giving us a chance of scattered storms and some heat relief by Saturday.