Strong to severe storms are now looking promising on Saturday as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. The weekend will end with sunshine Sunday. Rain could return to the area by the middle of next week. Warm air settles in for all of next week.

Warmer air returns: Over the past few days, our weather has been under the influence of a large upper-level disturbance centered near the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. This system is going to begin to lift to the northeast. We will likely warm up quickly for the next few days ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday. Temperatures Thursday night will likely dip back into the low to middle 50s. Highs Friday should be quite a bit warmer as afternoon temperatures will likely soar into the low to middle 80s. Thanks to more clouds and a breezy south wind, lows Saturday morning will be well above normal in the low to middle 60s. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Friday sunshine & Saturday storms: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night as the gulf system pulls away from our area. Expect Friday to begin with lots of sunshine. We will likely begin to see an increase in clouds late Friday. That increase in clouds will continue Friday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday. Our next cold front will briefly usher in cooler air that will trigger some potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon over the southeast half of the area. These storms will exit the area Saturday evening and Saturday night. We will then clear out Saturday night and the weekend will end with plenty of sunshine Sunday that will stick around for a few days.

Saturday severe potential: For the past few days, models have trended much later with the arrival of Saturday’s front. Since it now appears that it will move into the heart of the area late Saturday afternoon, that will give the air above us a chance to become rather unstable supporting the development of a line of storms along the front. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we will see a marginal to slight severe weather risk with the risk highest over E TX and NW LA where the storms arrive later. The main threat will likely be damaging wind. Hail and possibly a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rain potential: Since Saturday’s storms are now looking stronger. Rainfall projections for the beginning of the weekend have increased. Futurecast shows that we will likely see a big range in rainfall totals. The NW edge of the area in NE TX and SE OK will likely see totals that could be below 1/10”. Amounts over the southeast half of the area will generally be in the range of ½ to 1”. Scattered locations could receive more than an inch of rain.

Next week looks warm: The long-range weather picture is looking rather warm. After cooling into the 70s for highs behind Saturday’s front Sunday and possibly Monday, the rest of next week will see highs in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will warm from the 40s Monday morning to the lower 60s by the end of the week. The week will begin with lots of sunshine. We could see a chance of rain returning by Wednesday and continuing through Friday. As of right now, it appears that rain potential will be rather limited. Check back Thursday evening at 8 pm for a live update that will appear below for the very latest on Saturday’s storms.