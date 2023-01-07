Current Futurecast Loop

A cold front has pushed across much of the ArkLaTex during the day and will continue to slowly enter the southern ArkLaTex with a possibility of heavy rain. This will include the area from deep East Texas into NE Louisiana. However, only isolated severe weather is anticipated. Dry air will move in as the cold front exits our area and winds will shift from SE to North.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

It appears that rainfall totals in the southern third of the ArkLaTex could be 1 to 2 inches with a few rain totals a bit higher. As we turn to the start of the new work week, we will find high pressure to our west and low pressure to our east. This will put us in a NW surface flow.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Monday morning low temperatures will likely be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Afternoon high temperatures will be from near 60° to the mid-60s. Even warmer temperatures will be found through at least mid-week with Wednesday morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs either side of 70°.

7 Day Forecast

A potent storm system will move through the Arklatex Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will be likely along with at least a possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. More seasonal temperatures will arrive by Friday into next weekend. The coldest morning will be Saturday with lows in the low to mid-30s. From that point, temperatures will become well above average as we head into the following week.