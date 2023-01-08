What a great Sunday with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine. Monday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Monday highs will manage to climb to either side of 60. After a cool Monday, the heat returns with lows by mid-week rising into the mid to upper 50s followed by afternoon highs soaring into the low to mid 70s! However, a cold front will plow through the area Wednesday night leading to a rapid drop in temperatures for Thursday through Saturday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 30s followed by afternoon high temperatures either side of 60°. Much warmer temperatures will be found by Sunday into the following week.

We now turn our eyes to Wednesday and Wednesday night. A quite potent upper trough of low pressure will blast out of the Rockies and into the central and southern plains. This will lend a hand to bring a surface low and it’s Pacific cold front across the Arklatex. Rain and storms will quickly develop by late Wednesday and overnight along the front as it pushes into and partially through the Arklatex. At this point, several ingredients needed for severe storm development are not there. However it will be monitored. Yet another and much stronger Pacific cold front drops into the ArkLaTex and pushes the first front out of our area.

Colder and drier air arrives and lasts through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine and clear, chilly nights. By the way, The following week looks extremely wet.