Friday has been a rather breezy and dreary day with isolated showers and a big temperature range. A cold front finally moved south of our area but the coolest air oozed in from the north along with a few showers. A big question remains regarding our weekend: what will this stalled front do? The best bet is that it will remain to our south and a few showers will continue tonight into Sunday. Temperatures will have quite a wide spread from north to south. Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the mid-40s in the northern ArkLaTex and in the 50s to near 60° for the rest of our area.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

By Monday, an upper-level high-pressure will have moved from the eastern Gulf of Mexico across Florida and into the Caribbean. A southwesterly flow will return to our area bringing in abundant moisture and much warmer temperatures. Moisture will increase at all levels of the atmosphere as yet another upper low-pressure system and attendant cold front move through our area late Sunday and overnight with more widespread showers. SSW winds could be rather gusty with gusts of 25+ mph. Temperatures will likely continue well above normal as we go through the work week. By Thursday into Friday, a powerful storm system will move into and through the ArkLaTex. Storms will be prevalent Wednesday night into Thursday and rain Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain may be possible

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rain Today

In addition, this event will be monitored closely for possible severe storms. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday will be either side of 80° falling into the 50s Friday. Morning low temperatures will be either side of 60° Wednesday falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by Saturday.

Severe Storms Today