It has been an outstanding Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Afternoon high temperatures, for the most part, stayed in the 70s. It appears that Sunday morning lows will be either side of 50° followed by afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. As we go into the new work week, we will continue with a south-southwest flow yielding warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels. By midweek, morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s with a few record high temperatures possible. Can you say “SPRING?”

Lows Tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

However, this comes to a grinding halt as an upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant cold front makes a move on the ArkLaTex. As warm and moist air rises up and over this system, a few showers may develop north of I-30. The chances of rain and a few rumbles will increase Thursday and continue into Friday as the system oozes into and through our area before decreasing from north to south as we go through Friday. Much cooler air will yield morning low temperatures dropping into the 40s by Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will drop into the 60s Friday and Saturday. Welcome home, Autumn!!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential