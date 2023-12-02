You may have noticed that a cold front moved through the Arklatex last night. To tell the truth, I slept right through it… LOL. Rain, for the most part, was sparse. We are looking at fairly nice weather for the rest of the weekend into the upcoming work week. Another upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant cold front will sneak through the ArkLaTex as we go through the overnight hours into early Sunday. Any rain will be little to none. And you guessed it…yet another upper trough will move through and out of the Arklatex late Sunday into Monday with very little fanfare.

Current Futurecast Loop

High temperatures today were in the mid to upper 50s north & mid-60s to near 70° south. I’ll take it!! Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s far northeast to lower 40s the near 50° for the rest of the area. Sunday highs will be in the 60s to near 70° once again.

Lows Tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

There will be a parade of systems passing through the area next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. As we head into Friday through next weekend, we will find a warm-up with lows from near 50° to the mid-50s. High temperatures Friday and Saturday should be either side of 70°. It appears that slight chances of rain may return for next weekend. By then, we will certainly be needing it.