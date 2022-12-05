SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a warm and breezy week in the ArkLaTex with on-and-off rainfall through the upcoming weekend. The threat of severe weather is very low.

Light rain showers and patchy dense fog this morning: A warm front is moving north across the ArkLaTex this morning. This has set up a sharp temperature gradient with most areas along I-30 waking up to temperatures in the 40s, but most locations near and south of I-20 will be in the low 60s.

This front is pushing a few light rain showers south to north across the region as well. This rain will be moving into the I-30 corridor throughout the morning, and we may see another push of light rain this afternoon. If it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a south wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour, and quite warm for early December with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Rain remains on and off with breezy and warm weather through Thursday: The rain will fizzle tonight and most areas will have mostly cloudy and breezy weather tomorrow and Wednesday. We may see the occasional light rain shower develop as well, but any steady and measurable rain will be hard to find until Thursday.

The warm front that will bring the light rain through midweek will move south as a cold front Thursday, and this will keep the chance of scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm going Thursday.

Another round of rain this weekend: Temperatures will fall into the 60s behind the front Friday through Sunday. We will also see an area of low pressure move into the region over the weekend and this will bring scattered showers and storms Saturday as well as Sunday.

Potential rainfall accumulations through the upcoming weekend

Rainfall accumulations through the weekend will average about 1 inch in most areas, but there will be heavier rain north of I-30 where we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain today through Sunday. The threat of any flash flooding or severe weather is very low.