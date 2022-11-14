Rain returned to the ArkLaTex Monday and should end Monday night. The rather cold temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions. Our next best chance of rain may hold off until Thanksgiving.

Lots of clouds & cold: Monday has been a rather chilly day as rain has returned to the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures have only managed to climb into the 40s and lower 50s. Look for a mostly cloudy and rather cold Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to a mostly cloudy sky, daytime highs will only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We likely won’t see much of a warm-up this week despite the fact that sunshine will eventually return. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

An extended streak of dry weather begins: Futurecast shows that we will see the large area of rain that is moving across the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon likely move out of the area Monday night. Once it departs, we will likely begin an extended period of dry and chilly weather. Expect the clouds to linger Monday night and Tuesday with only a few rays of late-day sunshine possible Tuesday. The clouds will move out Tuesday night and sunshine will return Wednesday and stick around through the weekend and into next week.

Warming trend could lead to Thanksgiving rain: We will likely see a small warming trend next week as the cold air finally loses its grip on our weather. Temperatures will begin next week with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the lower 30s. By Thanksgiving Day highs should be in the low to middle 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Long-range models are in good agreement that our next best chance of rain will begin next Wednesday and could linger through Thanksgiving. Thunderstorms will be possible but it is way too early to tell any extent of any severe weather threat. However, given how cool we will be, any threat, if there is any, should be limited. The main concern could be heavy rain. A blend of models shows amounts of two to four inches could be possible. Stay Tuned!