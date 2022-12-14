SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a harrowing day of severe weather in the ArkLaTex we will have another round of rain and storms this morning. Cold air will return tonight with a chilly pattern expected through Christmas.

The line of severe thunderstorms has moved out of the ArkLaTex, but we will have one more round of rain and isolated storms between sunrise and noon. There may be a few cracks of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. We will gradually clear out after the noon hour and may see a few hours of sunshine late this afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will be .10 to .25 inches, with isolated amounts up to a half-inch where any thunderstorms develop.

Temperatures will be cooler today, but the coldest air will be arriving in the upcoming days. We will be in the 40s and 50s at sunrise, with high temperatures only warming a few degrees into the upper 50s and low 60s today. There will be a breeze, but the wind should remain light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The coldest air associated with the cold front will dive into the ArkLaTex tonight. As skies clear our temperatures will fall into the 30s. There may be a brief freeze north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas around sunrise Thursday.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning forecast lows

We will enjoy a sunny day Thursday, but daytime highs will be cooler, only reaching the mid to upper 50s, which is closer to ‘normal’ for mid-December.

We stay dry through the weekend but temperatures will drop a few degrees each day keeping chilly weather in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will be in the 30s each night through Saturday, so there may be nightly freezes for much of the northern ArkLaTex.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front arriving Monday into Tuesday. Most of the rain looks to arrive Monday afternoon into Monday night. Given the cold temperatures, there won’t be any severe weather.

Looking long-range, a cold front arriving late next week will bring an Arctic blast to the ArkLaTex. High temperatures from December 22nd through Christmas Day may be in the 30s and 40s!