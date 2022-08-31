The rather soggy last half of August will likely continue well into September as we will see a decent chance of rain each day through next week. The good rain chances mean that daytime temperatures will likely stay below normal.

A very wet August: August began with the same hot and dry weather pattern that we experienced in June and July. It ended with quite the opposite. We ended up experiencing the second wettest August on record in Shreveport with nearly ten inches of rain. That is more than three times our normal rainfall for August which is a little less than three inches. Drought conditions around the area either improved dramatically or were eliminated altogether.

September begins on a wet note: After a bit of a decrease in the coverage of rain Wednesday, we will likely see more widespread rain return Thursday. Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Any of the isolated areas of rain that developed during the heat of the day will quickly end Wednesday evening. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday. The number of scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely increase Thursday afternoon. This rain will also end as we cool down Thursday evening. Thursday night will feature a mostly cloudy sky with lows again staying in the 70s. The work week will end Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and another decent shot for some scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Futurecast updated every hour

Temperatures to ease with high humidity: Thanks to more clouds and a better chance of rain for the next few days, daytime temperatures will likely not be as hot as today. The rather humid conditions will keep overnight lows slightly above normal. Lows Friday morning will once again be in the low to middle 70s. Highs Friday afternoon will be several degrees below normal as we will struggle to make it to 90 degrees over most of the area. Daytime temperatures will ease even more for the Labor Day weekend. Thanks to plenty of clouds and a continued chance of rain, highs will ease into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 70s.

Labor Day weekend rain: It still appears that we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms over most of the ArkLaTex at some point during the Labor Day weekend. As of right now, rain chances will be highest Sunday and Labor Day. That doesn’t mean that the entire weekend will be a washout. If you have some outdoor plans this weekend, just be aware that we could see a few downpours that could last a good ½ hour. Rain will stay in the forecast for all of next week and probably all of next weekend.

How much rain? We have seen an increase in the amount of rain projected by most models during the next ten days. Yesterday it appeared that we would be in line to receive totals of one to two inches. Now it looks like we could see totals of at least two inches with four inches possible in spots.