SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl?KMSS) – It has been a gorgeous start to our New Year’s weekend with sunny skies Saturday and high temperatures in the low 60s. Expect a pleasant New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a chance of rain showers developing as we ring in the new year. This will be the first of several chances of rain over the upcoming week.

Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s, a brief freeze is possible near and north of I-30 where you should bring any warm-season plants inside.

Sunday will be a fantastic day to gather with your friends and family and have some outdoor fun as we will be in the mid to upper 60s in most areas during the afternoon with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Midnight will be dry for most areas as the calendar turns to 2024, but a few rain showers may develop in east Texas between 9 p.m. and midnight as a cold front moves through. The rain will move east into Louisiana and Arkansas after midnight so this will have a low impact on everyone celebrating the new year outside. Expect a tenth to a quarter inch of rain at most. Temperatures at midnight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A few lingering showers may be ongoing at sunrise on New Year’s Day, but we will see sunshine return quickly but turning colder with highs in the low to mid-50s.

The conveyor belt of rainfall looks to be setting up for the first 2 weeks of January. We will have light rain pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a stronger cold front late in the week bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the week, and this cool air should limit any severe weather threat.