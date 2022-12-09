Don’t expect to see much sunshine this weekend as rain will increase from north to south Saturday and Saturday night. Another outbreak of severe weather is looking promising on Tuesday. Much cooler air and sunshine return later next week.

A mild weekend: The well-above-normal temperatures will linger in the ArkLaTex through the weekend. Saturday will begin with morning lows in the low to middle 60s for most of the area. Daytime highs will range from the 60s north to the mid to upper 70s south. It will be cooler Sunday behind a disturbance that will bring a good chance of rain. Highs will mainly be in the 60s.

Plenty of rain this weekend: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see plenty of clouds over the area both Saturday and Sunday. A disturbance moving in from the west will cause showers with some thunder to develop over the northern half of the area during the day Saturday. The focus of the rain will shift to the south into E TX and NW LA Saturday evening and Saturday night. A few of the storms over the south could be strong. I can not rule out an isolated severe storm. Any leftover rain over the southern half of the area will likely end Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday will mainly be dry.

Severe weather threat Tuesday: A strong disturbance will move into the middle of the country by the first half of next week. This will push a cold front through our area Tuesday. With temperatures ahead of the front in the 70s and plenty of upper-level support above us, severe weather will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that there is enough model agreement to indicate that we could see a decent outbreak of severe weather, especially in the east half of the area. This part of the ArkLaTex will have an enhanced severe weather risk. The rest of the area will have a slight risk. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance of seeing a few tornadoes. The rest of next week is looking dry as sunshine finally returns for several days.

Rainfall potential: We will likely see a big variation in the amount of rain that falls on the ArkLaTex this weekend. Some areas could receive less than ¼”, while others receive more than an inch. The heaviest rain will likely fall Tuesday and Tuesday night. Most of the area will likely receive one to two inches of rain as a result of Tuesday’s storms.

Finally, cooler air returns: It still looks like the air behind Tuesday’s front will be much colder. Look for below-normal temperatures to return as next week will close with highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. Long-range models are still in good agreement that we could stay rather chilly through all of Christmas week with highs in the 40s and 50s.