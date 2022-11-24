We will take a brief break from the rain for most of Friday. Rain will return to all of the ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday and could be heavy at times. A stronger disturbance will bring a chance of strong to severe storms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A soggy Thanksgiving: Rain increased over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and will likely continue over most of the area through Thanksgiving evening. The northwest half of the area received over an inch of rain by Thursday morning. The rest of the area will likely see similar totals by the time this round of rain wraps up.

A Friday rain break & soggy Saturday: Futurecast shows that we will likely see the rain end over most of the area Thursday night. Friday is looking dry for most of the area for most of the day. That will change Friday night and Saturday. The main upper-level low responsible for today’s rain will move over our area Saturday and bring another lengthy round of rain Saturday that could linger into Saturday night. The good news is that the rain will end Saturday night and we will see some sunshine return to the area Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall potential: If you add the new rainfall expected this weekend with the rain that has fallen today, it still looks like most of the area will receive two to three inches of rain. Fortunately, it is going to be spread out enough that flooding will not be a widespread concern.

Severe weather Tuesday? Warmer air will finally return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Highs will likely climb into the 70s! That sounds nice, but with another strong disturbance approaching from the west, it could contribute to the development of some strong to severe storms late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that there is enough certainty of some severe weather that they once again have included our area in a risk outlook. All severe weather threats will be possible including a chance of a few tornadoes.

Cooler air and more rain: Next week will end with below-normal temperatures. Highs will likely dip back into the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. Yet another disturbance will bring a chance of rain to all of the ArkLaTex. Rain looks to be possible next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Stay Tuned!