Our streak of pleasant weather will come to an end Friday as rain will gradually increase over the ArkLaTex. The rain will continue into Saturday with clouds lingering through the weekend. Halloween looks dry and pleasant with our next shot at rain returning late next week.

Here comes more rain: Over the past few days we have been under the influence of an area of high pressure that has provided us with lots of sunshine and pleasant daytime temperatures. That will change Friday. A strengthening area of low pressure will move across Texas Friday and then move across the ArkLaTex Friday night into Saturday. As this system approaches, Futurecast shows that clouds will rapidly invade the area Thursday night with a chance for a few scattered showers late over the NW edge of the area. The rain will increase late Friday afternoon, reach its peak in both coverage and intensity Friday night, and gradually end from southwest to northeast Saturday. Look for clouds to linger over the area both Saturday night and Sunday. We likely will hear some thunder at times, but it still appears that the main risk of severe weather will stay well to our southwest.

Most likely rainfall scenario: Most models show that pretty much all of the ArkLaTex can expect to see rainfall totals in the range of one to two inches from now through Saturday. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northwest half of the area. Amounts could be lightest over the southeast where a few models show that totals could be a little below one inch.

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Monday morning

Heaviest rain scenario: A blend of the forecast models gives us a look at how heavy the rain COULD get. In this scenario, there is a 10% chance that we could see rain total range from a little under 2” to over 3”. On the other side of this extreme scenario, there is a 10% chance that rain amounts could be less than ½”.

A pleasant Halloween: It still looks like we will see a pleasant day on Halloween. Sunshine will return with near-normal temperatures. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Trick-or-Treat temperatures will likely dip into the 60s.

More rain late next week: Next week will begin with a warming trend and dry conditions. Highs will likely warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The week will end with our next shot at some rain. As of right now, it appears that rain will return as soon as next Friday and continue into next Saturday. Given how far out we are from this system and the extent of model disagreement, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about how this will play out. Stay tuned!