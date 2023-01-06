A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday and Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday and will stick around for several days. The mild weather will continue with above-normal temperatures through next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A warm start to the weekend: Warmer air returned to the ArkLaTex Friday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. This warm air will stick around for the beginning of the weekend as a cold front moves into the area. Saturday will begin with lows in the 50s over most of the area. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will return to the 60s and low 70s. Slightly cooler air will return Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Sunday will be slightly above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain for parts of the ArkLaTex: Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds return to the ArkLaTex Friday night. As the cold front moves into the area Saturday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening over the southeast half of the area in E TX and NW LA. This rain will gradually shift to the southeast Saturday night and will move out of the area. The weekend will end with the return of some sunshine Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain potential: Futurecast shows that we will see a big range in rainfall amounts this weekend. The northern part of the area will not see much rain at all with amounts that will be less than 1/10”. Near I-20 amounts will range from ¼ to ½”. The southern third of the area south of I-20 could see totals of 1 to 1.5”. Two more disturbances could bring more rain. The first will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. The second arrives at the end of the ten-day period next Monday. As of right now, it appears that rain will be limited with these systems with another ½” possible.

Above-normal temperatures continue: Don’t look for any cold air to arrive anytime soon. Daytime temperatures all of next week will mainly be in the 60s with a few days possibly reaching 70 degrees. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid to upper 50s. Normal lows are typically in the mid to upper 30s.