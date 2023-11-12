The ArkLaTex has been drying out for a few days but rain is about to return. However, it will likely not be for everyone. I’ll explain a little later. Your Sunday was more of the same with our wind coming from the northeast while upper level winds were from the southwest. Clouds continued to stick around with afternoon high either side of 70°. Morning lows on Monday will be in the 40s north and in the 50s south.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A new weather maker is now over the northern Baja Peninsula. It is a rather robust trough of low pressure that will begin moving eastward late today and should be over Texas Monday with a very good fetch of moisture surging into our area. Rain showers will increase late tonight over east Texas. These showers will increase for more of the ArkLaTex as we go through Monday. However it appears that a good soaker could be found in East Texas and either side of Toledo bend, which has been very drought stricken. Lesser amounts will be found along and south of I-20. Any shower activity along and north of the I-30 corridor is looking rather bleak but not a zero.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Morning low temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s all week while afternoon highs will fall to either side of 60° Tuesday and Wednesday but rise to either side of 70° for the rest of the week under mostly cloudy skies almost every day. The next chance of rain begins to return next weekend with the better chances on Sunday and Monday.