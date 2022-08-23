The heaviest of the rain has shifted to the east of the ArkLaTex during the day Tuesday. We will continue to see periods of scattered showers and thundershowers with isolated areas of heavy rain. This wet and cooler pattern could stick around through next week.

Impressive rainfall totals: The ArkLaTex has witnessed some rather impressive rainfall totals for this time of year over the past few days. On average, Shreveport receives a little less than 3” of rain for the entire month of August and a little less than 6.5” of rain for the months of July and August combined. As of this writing, over 5 ½” of rain has fallen at the Shreveport Regional Airport since Sunday. A look at totals from the Cocorahs volunteer rainfall network shows amounts of over 8” in the southern part of the metro area. Radar shows that parts of the ArkLaTex have received over 10” of rain.

Rain to become more scattered: Most models including Futurecast show that the heaviest of the more widespread rain will shift to the east of the ArkLaTex. We will likely continue to see some scattered showers and thundershowers over the area Tuesday night. The chance for scattered areas of heavy rain will continue over mainly the southeast half of the area Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

Futurecast updated every hour

How much more rain? The good news is that the heaviest of the rain is now behind us. That doesn’t mean that we are out of the woods. Some scattered areas of heavy downpours will be possible Wednesday, especially over the southeastern third of the area in NW LA. The risk of any flooding will become more isolated Thursday. Most models show that rainfall totals over the northwest half of the area will likely be less than an inch for the next few days. It is possible that we could have a few scattered areas pick up an additional 3” of rain over parts of NW LA south and east of Shreveport.

Long-range outlook: It appears as if this rather wet and ‘cool’ weather pattern will continue through the rest of this week and possibly most of next week. We will continue to see at least some chance of rain each day during this period with our next best chance of rain possibly returning during the middle of next week. Daytime temperatures will stay rather comfortable for this time of year. Expect daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to middle 70s.