The coverage of rain around the ArkLaTex has decreased Saturday. It appears that the threat of rain will remain rather low for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. Rain will increase by the middle of next week and could stick around through next weekend.

Rain chances remain but look low: Radar shows that much more of the ArkLaTex has been dry today with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Futurecast shows that the spotty showers and thunderstorms that have developed today will likely end quickly Saturday evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday night with warm and humid conditions. We will again see a mix of sunshine and clouds both Sunday and Monday. The rain Sunday will be very isolated in nature as most of the area will stay totally dry. We will likely see a small uptick in rain coverage during Labor Day.

Futurecast updated every hour

How much weekend rain? Futurecast shows that rainfall totals will likely not be as high as they have been recently for most of the area. From now through Labor Day rainfall totals for most of the area will be below 1/10”. It is possible that we could see a few isolated areas pick up around ½” of rain.

Less rain means more heat: Since we will probably see less rain and more sunshine mixing in with the clouds for the next few days, temperatures will be a touch on the hot side. Lows Sunday morning will likely settle into the low to middle 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs Sunday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will see similar temperatures on Labor Day.

Ten-day rain? The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase from Wednesday through Saturday. We will likely not have a total washout on any particular day, but the coverage of the rain that we do see will be a bit higher. Models show that most of the area is in line to receive around an inch of rain during the next ten days with isolated heavier totals possible.

Tropical Storm Earl: Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic yesterday and is currently moving towards the northwest. This storm will likely take a sharp turn to the northeast in the next several days keeping it threatening the Gulf of Mexico or the East Coast.