SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cool, cloudy, and breezy day with most of the lingering rainfall scooting across east Texas and northwest Louisiana through this afternoon. The threat of flash flooding is decreasing as the heaviest rain passed south of the ArkLaTex overnight.

Flood Watch through Friday evening

Cool and cloudy early today: There will be a few areas of deep east Texas and Louisiana that wake up to scattered showers south of I-20. The clouds may result in a light mist across the I-20 corridor.

The Flood Watch has been trimmed to remove our counties/parishes along I-20, but we could still see a few storms return late this morning through the afternoon resulting in an inch or two of rainfall. Thus, the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for Shelby County in Texas, as well as Sabine, Natchitoches, De Soto, Red River, and Bienville parishes in Louisiana. Rain will likely pass through Shreveport on and off throughout the day, but Caddo/Bossier parishes have been removed from the Watch.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

It will be a chilly day, as temperatures will be in the low 50s this morning. A steady northeast breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour and persistent clouds will keep us in the 50s throughout the day. Average high temperatures for the date are in the mid-70s, so we are about 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Expected high temperatures Friday

Drying out this weekend, with great weather for Easter Sunday: There may be a final push of light rain tonight and early Saturday, but rain will end leaving us mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

Easter morning will be cool and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s, but more sunshine should break through giving us an Easter afternoon high in the low 70s. It will be a dry day so outdoor fun for the holiday will not be impacted by the weather.

Easter weekend forecast

Warmer next week: Highs in the low 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs turning warmer midweek as we’ll be near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Much of next week is looking dry with the exception of a few scattered showers Tuesday/Wednesday as an area of low pressure develops in the northern Gulf of Mexico.