SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! We don’t expect any changes to the weather pattern today as it will stay warm and muggy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. There will be 3 distinct rounds of rain between now and next Tuesday. The most significant will be early next week as the threat of severe thunderstorms returns.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday

Round 1 of rain today and tonight: We do have a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern ArkLaTex until 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s at sunrise and highs will remain in the 70s and low 80s. A very stubborn stationary front has been bringing on-and-off rain to much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas this week. This is where the rain will stay today with a slight chance of the rain moving south into the I-20 corridor tonight.

Dry weather will return to most areas tomorrow with highs falling into the 60s and low 70s. Rainfall accumulations with this round will be .10 to .25 inches (very light).

Rainfall round 2 this weekend: We may be dry Saturday morning but that won’t last for long. An area of low pressure will make a slow pass over the ArkLaTex bringing a round of steady rain Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. While there may be a few rumbles of thunder, no severe weather is expected. A few scattered showers may linger into what will be an otherwise cloudy Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Some areas of the ArkLaTex could receive 1 inch of rain or more with this round.

Severe weather risk late Monday (left) and Tuesday (right)

Round 3 Monday night into Tuesday: This could be the most impactful weather we see over this stretch. A cold front will roll in Monday evening and we could begin to see the potential for isolated severe storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A more significant push of potential severe weather will occur Tuesday, with rain and thunderstorms likely. This looks to be an ‘all hazards’ setup with wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. I caution everyone that the outlooks outlining the areas being monitored for severe weather may change in the upcoming days. Be sure to check with NBC 6 and FOX 33 this weekend and next week for updates.

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days

Rainfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches Monday into Tuesday, combined with the rain today and over the weekend should yield total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the next 6 days with the heaviest rain along the I-30 corridor in Arkansas.

For you cold-weather lovers wondering where the December temperatures have been, you’re in luck, highs will plummet into the 40s and 50s by next Wednesday.