The chance of rain will continue through the Labor Day weekend but it will gradually decrease. Our next best chance of rain may hold off until the middle of next week. Daytime temperatures will likely stay below normal through all of next week.

Rain chances remain but look lower: Scattered showers and thunderstorms returned to the ArkLaTex Friday and it appears that we will continue to see lots of clouds and some rain through the Labor Day weekend. The latest runs of models including Futurecast show that the scattered showers and thunderstorms that we have seen develop Friday will likely end Friday night. If you are headed to an area high school football game this evening, I would take rain protection just to be on the safe side even though rain chances will decrease during the evening. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping mainly during the afternoon. The rain should be much more scattered than what we have seen over the past few days. Futurecast shows the best chances will be over the southern half of the area. That rain will end Saturday evening with a mostly cloudy sky Saturday night. We will likely stay mostly cloudy on both Sunday and Labor Day with a continued chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm.

Futurecast updated every hour

How much weekend rain? Futurecast shows that rainfall totals will likely not be as high as they have been recently for most of the area. It is still possible that we could see some scattered pockets of one to two inches. If Futurecast is correct, the chance of seeing that much rain in your rain gauge will be highest over the southern third of the area. Most locations will see totals of ¼” or less.

Temperatures to stay below normal: Despite less coverage in the heavier rains, we will continue to see lots of clouds this weekend and all of next week. Consequently, daytime temperatures will likely stay below normal for this time of year. Expect highs this weekend and all of next week to be in the mid to upper 80s. A few low 90s will be possible during days when rain is more scarce. Overnight lows will likely be in the lower 70s.

Ten-day rain? Models have been trending towards a drier outlook since yesterday. It now appears that average rain totals around the area will be around one inch in the next ten days. Once again it appears that we will see a wide range of rain totals with some areas receiving less than ½” and other receiving two to three inches.