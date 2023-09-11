With the threat of extreme heat now gone, we now have to work on getting more rain to decrease the drought conditions. Fortunately, will see some rain in the coming days with cooler temperatures. Another streak of dry & weather will begin this weekend.

More clouds = cooler days: Temperatures on Monday have returned to the 80s and lower 90s over most of the area. We have started to see a few clouds begin to move into the area. These clouds will work to keep daytime temperatures below normal as we go through the middle of the week. Temperatures Tuesday will likely begin in the 60s and lower 70s. Highs will range from the low to middle 80s over the northern part of the area to the upper 80s and lower 90s over the south. Daytime temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will likely be at their coolest Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s thanks to clouds and some rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Needed rain looking promising: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds increase Monday night. A little rain will be possible but most of the area will stay dry. The clouds will stick around Tuesday with only a slight chance for a spotty shower or thundershower. Rain chances will likely increase on Tuesday night and reach their peak on Wednesday. The chance of rain will continue on Thursday and Friday but it should be much more isolated. Sunshine will begin to increase this weekend and could stick around through all of next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

How much rain?: Over the past several days models the blend of longer-range models has consistently shown that the heaviest rain will fall on the western part of the ArkLaTex where 1 to 1.5” of rain will be possible. Amounts could be much lighter over the east and could stay below ½”.

Dry and hot next week: I mentioned above that drier weather will settle back into the ArkLaTex this weekend with the return of some sunshine. It appears that we will likely see the above-normal temperatures return next week. Highs will gradually warm back into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. While that is rather hot for the middle of September, at least the triple digits still look doubtful.