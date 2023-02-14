SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is Valentine’s Day and we are not loving the forecast with rain passing through this morning, but dry weather is expected for any outdoor dining plans you may have this evening. Our attention then shifts to a strong cold front that may bring severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Rain this morning and windy all day: It will be a cool rain with temperatures in the 50s this morning. An area of low pressure passing overhead will continue to churn these showers and isolated storms through until the early afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms that manage to develop may bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than 1 inch in all areas so flooding is not expected.

Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. today

Rain is likely to taper off this afternoon but it will turn very windy following the rain. We will have a sustained wind out of the southeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, but it will gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour. This will bring dangerous conditions to area lakes and rivers, so hold off on any boating or boat fishing today. With some sun returning this afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday: Warm and humid will remain in place following today’s rainfall, and that will set the stage for severe thunderstorms as a cold arrives tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes are possible as well.

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

The timing of Wednesday’s storms remains highly uncertain. We may begin to see storms develop during the mid to late afternoon that could become severe. The more likely window for severe weather will open around sunset as the actual cold front arrives. It will drive the storms across much of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana between 6 p.m. and midnight, with a few storms lingering in northwest Louisiana past midnight. Rainfall accumulations today and tomorrow will be 1 to 2 inches north of I-30 where there is some potential for flash flooding. All other areas will receive less than an inch of rain through Wednesday night.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

Clearing and cooler late this week and into the weekend: The rain will end prior to sunrise in most areas Thursday, with breezy and cooler weather expected Thursday, with the wind dying down Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. It should be another dry Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport this weekend as the Krewe Of Gemini rolls Saturday afternoon, and the Krewe Of Highland rolls to warmer temperatures near 70 degrees Sunday.