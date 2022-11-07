SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front continues to move north across the ArkLaTex this morning leaving dense fog and scattered rain showers as it passes by. It will be unseasonably warm for most of the week, but an Arctic cold front is going to bring the coldest air of the season by the weekend.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all areas until 9 a.m. this morning. Visibility is expected to be less than 1 mile for the morning commute. In addition to the dense fog, there will be scattered rain showers as well. Rain will likely push north through the morning and we will have a gradual clearing trend as we move into the afternoon leaving many of us partly cloudy after the noon hour.

Several days of warm weather to begin the week: Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s at sunrise, in fact, our sunrise temperatures will be warmer than our average high for the date. Once some sun is able to break through late this morning and into the afternoon our temperatures will reach the 70s and low 80s. For the areas in the 80s, we will only be a few degrees away from tying or breaking record highs for the date.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Warm weather continues through Wednesday, coldest air of Fall arrives Friday: Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will begin to move into the region Thursday with the coldest air of the season spilling in behind the front Friday. The front is not expected to bring severe weather, or even that much rain, but it will drop highs into the 50s by the weekend. Overnight lows will be near freezing across the ArkLaTex beginning Friday night and continuing through early next week.