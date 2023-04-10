Despite an upper-level disturbance developing during the next few days near the Louisiana coast, we will see a rather quiet week ahead. Our next shot at thunderstorms will return Saturday. Another quiet stretch of weather returns through much of next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Pleasant temperatures continue: Temperatures Monday have climbed pretty close to normal levels for the middle part of April with highs mainly in the low to middle 70s. Expect much of the same Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see daytime highs climb into the middle 70s.

Lots of clouds but not much rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Monday night. An area of upper-level low pressure will develop near the Louisiana coast. This will likely keep the clouds over most of the area Tuesday. Any rain that develops from this system will likely stay to our south. This system will probably hang around through the middle of the week. If we see any rain, it will likely fall over the southern edge of the area.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Storms return this weekend: Another disturbance will approach from the west and kick the Gulf Coast system to the east. This will allow for warmer air to return to close the week. By Friday, highs will return to the lower 80s over most of the area. Saturday could end up being a rather stormy day for much of the area. Showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and linger into Saturday night. As of right now, the severe weather risk is looking rather limited. We should know more about the extent of that risk as the weekend approaches.

Rain potential: We will likely see a limited amount of rain during the next ten days. A blend of longer-range models shows that rainfall totals will range from ¼ to ½” over the NW half of the area and ½ to a little over 1” over the southeast half of the area. The highest rain totals will likely fall over the SE edge of the area. The weekend will end with slightly cooler temperatures Sunday with highs in the low to middle 70s. We should warm up again next week as quiet weather returns.