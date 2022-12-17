Current Futurecast Loop

The first half of the upcoming week will find wet weather and a wild warm-up. The latter half of the week into the Christmas weekend will find a massive Arctic Invasion! A word of advice: Prepare Now!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

High pressure at the surface and aloft will be ruling the ArkLaTex tonight and Sunday. Sunday morning will be at or below freezing followed by sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s. By Sunday night, clouds will increase as our high pressure moves quickly to our east. At the same time, a surface trough of low pressure will develop along the South Texas coast. Almost at the same time, a strong disturbance will rapidly develop and blast out of the southern Rockies into the southern plains states. As clouds increase Sunday night, the southwest flow will lead to a chance of precipitation across the western half of the Arklatex with light rain developing. It appears that temperatures across the northwestern part of the area will drop to near freezing. If that is the case, a winter mix of precipitation could develop well after midnight before temperatures rise above freezing Monday morning. Rain and a few rumbles should increase in coverage Monday into Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Rain will decrease Tuesday as a cold front moves through our area. However, a Massive Arctic Blast will follow on Thursday with high temperatures for the day occurring during the morning hours and falling to near freezing by the afternoon if not earlier. Friday will be frigid with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs likely staying below freezing. Prepare now for this Major Event! Remember the three P’s: Pipes, Pets, and Plants. It would be better done now than struggling in the last minutes.

7 Day Forecast

Friday and Saturday will find morning lows in the low to mid-teens. Friday will find highs in the 20s and Saturday highs from near-freezing to mid-30s. Wind Chill temperatures Thursday and Friday could be near 0 degrees. Note that there may be a minimal chance of precipitation as there may be enough marginal moisture to squeeze out a bit of a winter mix. It will bear watching. The following week will find gradually warming temperatures with spring-like conditions Wednesday and Thursday.