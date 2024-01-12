A potent cold front came through the area Thursday night with rain and rumbles. The skies cleared by this afternoon. Colder air is filtering in from the north. Afternoon highs today will range from the 30s north to upper 40s to near 50° south. With a mostly clear sky overnight, temperatures will range from the low 20s for north to near 30° far south. It looks like Saturday will be the last “ Warm Day” with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s north to upper 50s south. Are you ready for wintry weather?

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

I have always considered wintry weather the most difficult to forecast. It requires a lot of fine-tuning. But here is the thought for now. Big changes are definitely in store.

It appears that Sunday morning lows could be quite cold with near single-digit temperatures in the FAR northern areas. The rest of the area along the north of I-30 will be below freezing. A wintry system will head our way from the northwest with possible wintry weather for Sunday night into Monday before ending late Monday night. It appears that areas north of I-30 will be a “snow only” event. But again, that is subject to change. South of I-30 will likely, at this point, be dealing with a mixed bag of freezing rain and sleet, with a better chance of freezing rain. By later Monday, especially in the afternoon, there could be a freezing rain, sleet, and snow mix along and south of I-20.

Current Futurecast Loop

Snowfall Potential

Ice Potential

Be prepared to deal with the usual hazards such as slick roads, power outages, frozen pipes, etc! The bitter cold temperatures will likely last from Sunday through at least Tuesday night. Prepare now.