Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Just when we manage to get enough rain to put a dent in the drought conditions over much of the ArkLaTex, upper level high pressure returns once again. Expect above normal temperatures and little rain from now until the end of next week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Mild night and hot days: Temperatures Monday and once again today have managed to break 90 degrees over much of the area thanks to plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Expect little change anytime soon. Lows Wednesday morning will likely dip into the mid to upper 60s over most of the area. Typically this time of year lows are in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will once again be rather hot as we return to the 90s with a few middle 90s possible.

Current Futurecast Loop

Dry weather for most of the area continues: Upper level high pressure that is now centered to our west and southwest will expand to the east and gradually strengthen over the next few days. Futurecast shows that will will likely limit any chance of rain. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. A very few small stray showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday afternoon over the southeastern quarter of the area. We will then see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and lots of sunshine once again Thursday.

How long until we see more rain? September will likely end on a dry note as we will probably stay dry through this weekend. Some models are indicating that a large upper level trough that is approaching the Pacific Northwest could break down this ridge and bring us a shot at some rain sometime late next week. The big question is when. This rain could arrive as soon as next Thursday. It’s also possible that it will hold off until next weekend. Whenever it gets here, its looking promising that it will not be as heavy as the amounts we received this weekend.

Climate fact: Sunday Shreveport received 2.44” of rain. The last time we received more than 2” in a single day was back on June 3rd when 2.86” was recorded at the Regional Airport.