SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold front that moved through yesterday will bring us 2 great days of weather Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front will be arriving late Friday, and it may bring a few strong to severe storms.

Expected high temperatures Wednesday

Comfortable weather Wednesday: Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Drier air is arriving as our wind has turned to the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Humidity will be slightly lower today, and so will our temperatures, as highs will be in the low 80s, a few degrees below average.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with only a 10 to 20 percent chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Any brief rainfall would be confined to the eastern fringes of the ArkLaTex in Arkansas and Louisiana.

Current Futurecast Loop

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. The dry air stays tomorrow with mostly sunny skies in the forecast for Thursday, and high temperatures warming into the mid-80s.

Wednesday night forecast lows (left) and Thursday forecast highs (right)

Severe storms are possible late Friday afternoon into Friday night: Warm and humid air will be drawn into the region Friday ahead of our next storm system. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s Friday afternoon.

A cold front will settle into the northern ArkLaTex by late Friday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon into Friday night

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. A lower level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ extends into the southern half of the ArkLaTex where the storms will weaken late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rainfall accumulations will likely be between .25 and .50 inches limiting any threat of flooding.

The rain is likely to end in most areas by sunrise Saturday. The weekend looks gorgeous, with morning temperatures in the 60s, and daytime highs in the low 80s.