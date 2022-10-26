SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold Wednesday morning, but if you can wait out the chilly morning temperatures we will have beautiful afternoon weather for the next two days. Our next cold front arrives Friday and it will bring some much-needed rainfall to our parched landscape.

Chilly morning and perfect p.m. weather today: These are the kind of days we wait out the hot summer months for. It will be cold this morning with temperatures between 7-9 a.m. in the 40s. The most comfortable change will be light wind. After 5 days of wind gusts in excess of 20 miles per hour, the wind will be light today, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. With the light wind and all-day sunshine, those highs in the low to mid-70s will feel amazing.

Wednesday’s hourly temperature forecast

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid-40s again, with a few upper 30s in the northern ArkLaTex. Expect similar highs Thursday with morning sunshine and an increase in clouds during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning forecast lows

Rain returns Friday: Our next storm system is currently making its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest near Washington and Oregon. This area of low pressure will quickly head south and approach the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We may see a few light rain showers develop Thursday night into Friday morning.

The forecast models are coming into better agreement that most of the rain will arrive Friday afternoon into Friday night. As the low drags a cold front across the ArkLaTex several hours of steady moderate rainfall will develop late Friday. This will likely bring damp and chilly weather for the high school football games. The rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning with rain gradually tapering off during the day Saturday. If you’re looking to do things outside this weekend, it’s best to push the outdoor plans into Sunday to be on the safe side as the rain will end in most areas by late Saturday or early Sunday.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday into Saturday

This slow-moving system is exactly what we need. With temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday, the threat of severe weather is very low. The likelihood of beneficial rain is high as we should receive widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rain. There may be isolated spots in Texas that see 2 to 3 inches of rain. This will help to alleviate some drought and hopefully lingering burn bans as well.

Halloween Monday will be comfortable and dry with highs in the 70s, and evening trick-or-treat temperatures in the 50s and 60s.