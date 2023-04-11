SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are on a roll, 2 days into the week and our comfortable and quiet weather will continue. A slight chance of rain will return in the upcoming days, with a cold front set to bring our next chance of scattered storms over the weekend.

Tuesday forecast

Cool and comfortable morning, slightly warmer this afternoon: There won’t be too many changes today as partly to mostly cloudy skies return, with morning temperatures in the 50s, and highs in the mid-70s. High temperatures will only be a degree or two warmer than yesterday, with a very light east wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour. The cool nights and mornings will continue as lows will be in the 50s tonight.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

A slight chance of rain returns soon: An area of low pressure in the northern Gulf Of Mexico will try to fling spotty rain showers north from the coastline tomorrow. The chance of these small ‘splash and dash’ showers will be highest south of I-20 across deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will remain enjoyable, in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer Friday, a cold front brings a chance of weekend thunderstorms: A south breeze will return Friday nudging our temperatures and humidity higher ahead of a cold front that will arrive early in the weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the front during the day Saturday. The timing of this system is still in question, and that uncertainty means the Storm Prediction Center has not highlighted an area of expected severe weather. Some of the ingredients will likely be present for severe thunderstorms so we may wind up in the outlook in future updates. If you have outdoor plans Saturday make sure you return for updates. Sunday will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s.