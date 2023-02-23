SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will make slow progress into the ArkLaTex today. It will be a warm day for most, with a chance of rain showers picking up overnight and into tomorrow. Friday will be a chilly day with warmer air returning for the weekend.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Clouds did break overnight allowing our temperatures to cool into the 50s and 60s. The cooler temperatures and the wet ground from recent rainfall will lead to areas of patchy to dense fog through 8 or 9 a.m.

Wind will be much lighter today, and will turn to the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour following the passage of a cold front this afternoon. It will feel muggy and humid this morning, but you will feel the humidity leave late this morning and into the afternoon. This will make our warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s feel quite comfortable.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

There will be a slight chance of a rain shower developing between sunrise and noon, but most of us won’t feel any raindrops today under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers will develop along the front tonight as it stalls across the region. Scattered showers will continue Friday with much cooler air tomorrow as highs will settle into the 50s and low 60s.

Friday forecast high temperatures

A warm front will pass through Friday night into Saturday bringing warmer temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy and much warmer with highs returning to the low 80s.

Severe weather risk Sunday night into Monday morning

There may be some potential for a few strong storms Sunday night or early Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring what could be a severe weather outbreak Sunday to our west in north Texas and Oklahoma. These storms will weaken as they move into the ArkLaTex Sunday night but may still carry a high wind threat into early Monday morning.