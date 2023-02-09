SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The storms, humidity, and unseasonably warm temperatures are moving out, and today will be a fantastic day in the weather department. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures as a cold front will arrive tonight bringing colder air Friday and Saturday. It is possible some areas of the ArkLaTex could see a few snow flurries Friday night into Saturday morning.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Sunny and comfortable Thursday: The only complaint today will be the return of cold morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s at sunrise. Temperatures will respond to the sun today as we should be in the low 60s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in most areas. Wind will be much lighter, out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour.

A dry cold front arrives tonight: A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex after midnight. It is not expected to bring any rain, but clouds will increase after midnight with lows in the low 40s. We will feel the colder air arrive throughout the day Friday as high temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A very cold north wind will be blasting through at 15 to 25 miles per hour tomorrow.

Current Futurecast Loop

Things may get interesting Friday night into Saturday morning. Throughout the week the forecast models have been showing sunny and dry weather Saturday, but nearly all of them have flipped. They are now showing rain developing Friday night into Saturday morning. With temperatures dropping to near freezing after midnight some of the rain may change into snow showers early Saturday morning in the northern ArkLaTex. It’s possible we could see a dusting of snow in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Temperatures will warm above freezing quickly on Saturday, melting any snow and ice that can accumulate.

How will this impact the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport that begins at 3 p.m. Saturday? If you are lining the parade route early Saturday we may see some light rain in Shreveport between sunrise and noon, but the threat of any winter weather is low. Temperatures may be in the 40s for much of the parade, but it appears any lingering rain should be out of here by the afternoon.

Warm air returns Sunday, with rain early next week: Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Our next chance of heavier rain is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. A few light rain showers may develop by Monday afternoon, but most of the rain with this front will roll in Tuesday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Lake and river levels are expected to rise in the upcoming days putting the Sulphur River and Little River into moderate to major flood stages. Many area lakes will also be in flood stage through the weekend.