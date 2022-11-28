SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend! We will begin the new week with fantastic weather today, but the pattern will change tonight and tomorrow. Strong to severe storms are a possibility for some areas of the ArkLaTex Tuesday.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Patchy fog and chilly temperatures this morning: Grab a coat if it’s an early start this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. There will be some patchy to dense fog early, but we should break through it and see a lot of sun throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies will warm our high temperatures into the 60s, with a few areas close to 70 this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A cold front to bring possible severe storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening: Clouds will quickly return overnight and we will wake up to overcast skies and a few spotty rain showers Tuesday morning.

A cold front and that area of low pressure pushing the front across the country will arrive in the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop rapidly and quickly move east. The ArkLaTex is under a level 1 ‘marginal risk’ and level 2 ‘slight risk’ outlook for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, followed by hail and an isolated tornado or two. The higher threat for severe weather will exist east of us in the ArkLaMiss region where there is a level 3 ‘enhanced’ and level 4 ‘moderate’ risk for severe storms. This is the area where the tornado risk will be highest late Tuesday.

Severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening

Our severe weather window could open up as soon as the lunch hour as a few isolated storms will develop ahead of the front. A line of scattered storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon and these will be the storms capable of most of our severe weather hazards. It looks like the storms will clear our area after sunset so we will not carry the severe weather threat into the overnight hours.

Most areas will receive less than an inch of rain, but areas that do receive thunderstorms may pick up up to over 1 inch of rainfall.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Tuesday night

Cold air returns midweek: Skies will clear Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the dry and chilly air arrives behind the front. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Warmer for the weekend: Highs will return to 70 degrees this weekend but we may have some unsettled weather as a few showers are possible Saturday. A higher chance for scattered showers and storms is in the forecast for Sunday. As of now the threat of severe weather during this time looks low.