SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the week. A slight chance of rain will return tonight, with another threat of severe thunderstorms to end the work week.

Monday afternoon expected high temperatures

Breezy and cool this morning: Before we get to the sunshine and warm temperatures today it will start out with a chill. The front that brought severe thunderstorms to the southern half of the ArkLaTex Sunday has turned our wind to the northeast this morning. The breeze has cooled us into the 50s this morning, and it will remain breezy with wind gusts between 10 and 20 miles per hour between sunrise and noon.

The wind gusts will die down this afternoon, it will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s, a few degrees above average for late March.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

A chance of rain showers tonight: An area of atmospheric energy will swing through the ArkLaTex around sunset. It will trigger a narrow band of rain showers along I-30 prior to midnight. These showers may hold together long enough to bring some rain further south into the I-20 corridor after midnight with rain ending before sunrise tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

It will be dry and pleasant through the middle of the week with highs falling off a few degrees into the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer air will return with a south breeze Thursday as highs will return to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Severe weather risk Friday into Friday night

Severe weather possible Friday: This is getting ridiculous at this point, but there is yet another late-week cold front that will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms. Friday is the day to watch, as the Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in its expected area for severe weather.

Storms look to get going as a cold front moves in during the afternoon/evening, but given we are 5 days out expect changes to the outlook and timing. As is the case with any Spring cold fronts, all severe weather hazards will be possible. Keep up with the forecast throughout the week!