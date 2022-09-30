Our streak of dry weather will continue this weekend and all of next week with a gradual warming trend. Rain is still looking unlikely through the next ten days. Hurricane Ian moving into South Carolina and will gradually weaken.

A weekend of cool nights & warm days: We are having another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex Friday with sunshine and below-normal temperatures. Lows Friday morning were in the 40s and lower 50s. We have seen afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. A warming trend will begin this weekend. Lows Saturday morning will once again be rather cool for this time of year. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the low to middle 80s. The weekend will end Sunday with morning lows in the low to middle 50s and daytime highs in the middle 80s.

Dry air = sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Friday night. You may need a little jacket for high school football Friday evening as temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday, a clear sky Saturday night, and lots of sunshine again Sunday. The wind will continue to be out of the north to northeast this weekend and most of next week. This will keep the humidity low resulting in the continuation of the sunshine through all of next week and next weekend.

Ian slamming South Carolina: Ian is now moving into South Carolina with a landfall today over the central South Carolina coast. It brought winds of up to 85 mph and a storm surge of six to nine feet. The storm is now slowly weakening over land and will continue to head north this weekend and should dissipate over the Appalachians this weekend and produce flood-producing rainfall as it does so. You can see the latest forecast and impacts from Ian below.

Dry weather = burn bans: Much of the area has not received much rain in nearly three weeks. Consequently, drought conditions are starting to redevelop over much of the ArkLaTex. Burn bans are gradually being issued for parts of the area. The number of bans will likely only increase in the coming days as our dry weather pattern continues.