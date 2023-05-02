SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy warm and pleasant weather for a few more days, but a big pattern change will bring weekend thunderstorms, with more on-and-off rain throughout next week.

Tuesday weather forecast

Mostly sunny and pleasant today: You only have a few more days to enjoy the cooler morning temperatures as we’ll be in the 40s in the northern ArkLaTex this morning and in the 50s in all other areas. It will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with a very light north breeze and low humidity. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. There will be very little change tomorrow before our temperatures and humidity crank up late in the work week.

Low pressure to bring a chance of scattered weekend storms

Thunderstorms return late this week and into the weekend: A strong ridge of high pressure is keeping us comfortable and dry, but this will change soon. An area of low pressure in the western U.S. will slowly carve a path toward the ArkLaTex this weekend. As the low approaches winds will switch to the south Thursday and Friday bringing muggy air and warming our highs into the mid to upper 80s to end the week.

Futurecast late Friday

The low will fling a series of disturbances at us, resulting in the typical late Spring pattern of daily scattered rain and thunderstorms. The first round of rain may develop late Thursday into Thursday night. The atmosphere will continue to charge up this weekend and there is a higher likelihood of scattered mainly afternoon/evening storms Saturday and Sunday. The messy setup means it will be difficult to pinpoint any severe weather, but some low-end potential does exist for high wind and hail. Check back for updates in the upcoming days.

Another low will pass through the region on the heels of the weekend storms next week. Active weather with daily thunderstorms may continue next Monday through Wednesday, adding another 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to the region over the next 7 to 10 days.