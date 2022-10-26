The pleasant weather pattern that has settled into the ArkLaTex Wednesday will continue but not for long. Rain will likely begin to return to the area Thursday night and continue through much of Saturday. Halloween still looks pleasant.

High temperatures so far today

A near-perfect Thursday: Wednesday has turned out to be a great day of weather with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the low to middle 70s. Look for this to continue Thursday. We will get off to a rather chilly start Thursday morning with lows in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 70s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

A rainy Friday and Saturday: Another rather strong disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex from the northwest over the next few days. Futurecast shows that as this system approaches, we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday. Clouds will quickly return Thursday night with a few scattered showers possible over the western half of the area late Thursday night. Friday looks to be a rather soggy day with persistent rain falling through much of the day. Some thunder will be possible but given the expected track of the upper-level disturbance through the area, any severe weather will likely be to our south. The rain will likely be at its heaviest Friday night before decreasing Saturday. We will close the weekend Sunday with lots of clouds. I can’t totally rule out a few areas of light rain.

Above-normal rainfall: This rain could be just what the doctor ordered to give us some drought relief. It looks to be a steady rain that won’t be too heavy. Models are in excellent agreement that all of the ArkLaTex will see at least an inch of rain. Many show that parts of the area could receive more than two inches.

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Monday morning

A pleasant Halloween: It still looks like we will see a pleasant day on Halloween. Sunshine will return with near-normal temperatures. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Trick-or-Treat temperatures will likely dip into the 60s.

More rain late next week: Next week will begin with a warming trend and dry conditions. Highs will likely warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The week will end with our next shot at some rain. As of right now, it appears that rain will return next Thursday with the chance continuing into next weekend. The ten-day period will likely end with cooler temperatures as highs will return to the low to middle 70s.