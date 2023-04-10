SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had a great Easter weekend! We have pleasant Spring temperatures lined up for you this week, which will be a dry week for most of us. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms returning early in the weekend.

Monday forecast

Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons: We won’t have as many wild temperature swings this week as we will have some consistency with how it feels each day. Morning temperatures will be cool but not too cold, in the 50s. Afternoon highs will be warm but not too warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Wind will remain light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

A trough of low pressure is developing in Oklahoma/Texas. This low will keep our skies mostly cloudy today. There will be a few showers and storms far to the west of the ArkLaTex, but it’s possible we could see a very brief light rain shower develop late this afternoon/evening.

This trough will move into the Gulf tomorrow and Wednesday and may help to carry a few showers or isolated storms into the ArkLaTex midweek. There is no threat of severe weather and our highs will remain comfortably in the 70s through Thursday. It will be warmer Friday with highs returning to the 80s.

The next cold front arrives this weekend: It appears our best chance for rain and a few thunderstorms over the next 7 days will arrive early in the weekend. A cold front will pass through the region Saturday. There may be a low-end threat to see a few strong to severe storms, but nothing jumps off the page yet that would indicate any impactful severe weather.

Temperatures will cool into the 70s as skies clear Sunday, so we should at least have some nice outdoor weather to wrap up our next weekend.