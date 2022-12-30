SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The overnight heavy rainfall will taper off this morning, but we may see a few lingering showers today. Wonderful weather is on tap for New Year’s weekend, and we could see significant severe weather across the ArkLaTex Monday.

Wet roads for the morning commute, mild temperatures today: The heaviest rain will end by sunrise but we will see areas of dense fog, drizzle, mist, and a lot of standing water on the roads early in the day. Radar is estimating widespread rainfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the region over the past 24 hours.

Cloud cover will linger for much of the day, and it’s possible a few spotty rain showers may redevelop at times, but there is no threat of heavy downpours or severe weather. Wind will turn to the northwest with light speeds of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be comfortable, in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise, with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon which is about 10 degrees above average for the date. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Forecast high temperatures (left) and tonight’s lows (right) use slider to adjust

Dry and comfortable New Year’s weekend: Not much to say about the weather for New Year’s weekend other than we deserve a break from the threat of Arctic air, severe weather, and heavy rainfall.

It will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. If celebrating the New Year outside we will have a midnight temperature in the mid to upper 50s Saturday night under partly cloudy skies with a light breeze. Outdoor plans are good to go!

New Year’s Eve midnight forecast

New Year’s Day Sunday will feature a few more clouds and a very slight chance of rain, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Severe weather risk Monday

Significant severe weather possible Monday: Enjoy the weekend because it’s back to business Monday. A strong cold front will arrive during the day triggering widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. All severe weather hazards will be possible including damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center already has most of the ArkLaTex in an ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook, a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. That is fairly rare for an outlook 4 days out. Expect there will be changes to the timing and threat levels in the upcoming days, so check back for updates over the weekend.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Coming off the heavy rain of the past 24 hours, we could see a flood threat develop as well.